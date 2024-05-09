The PKK terrorist group's practice of kidnapping children as recruits changed the life of another Syrian parent.

Fatima Ahmed longs to reunite with her son, who was kidnapped by the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing, the YPG, when he was just 17.

After her husband died in a land mine explosion in 2015, her son quit school to work at the vegetable market. "In February, the PKK kidnapped several children from that market, including my son," she said.

"He is my only son. We only have each other.”

She said she went to the youth wing of the terrorist group, but they don't admit to having kidnapped him. "My son can’t even hold a weapon, he won’t accept the ideas of the terrorist group,” she said, adding that she worries for his health. "We want to live in peace. I won’t quit searching for my son, I will find him,” she said, adding that the group has to be held accountable for its actions.

U.N. figures show that in 2022, the PKK/YPG abducted and coerced over 1,200 children into fighting in its ranks. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed grave concern over the exploitation of children by the PKK, urging an end to their recruitment and the release of all children held by the terrorist group.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.