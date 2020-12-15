The PKK has burned down the headquarters of the Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS), a group that represents Kurdish people in the Syrian National Coalition (SNC), in the nation's northeastern town of Amuda in Hassakeh province late Sunday, according to officials.

The latest incident is yet another example of the terrorist group's oppression of Syria's Kurds.

The ENKS is known to oppose the YPG, the PKK's Syrian affiliate, especially after the group became more dominant in northern Syria.

People living in areas held by ENKS have long suffered from YPG atrocities. The terrorist group has a lengthy record of human rights abuses, including kidnappings, recruitment of child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement in Syria.

Earlier this year, the Independent Syrian Kurds Association, which represents the majority of Kurds in Syria, opposed a reported meeting between ENKS and the YPG. Syrian Kurds in May voiced their rejection of the French-American mediated talks and called for the immediate withdrawal of the YPG terrorist group from Syrian territories.