The PKK is blocking aid to the Yazidi minority in Iraq while hindering their return to the Sinjar region, Hayri Bozani from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Religious Affairs said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Bozani said that a security agreement signed on Oct. 9, 2020, has still not been implemented despite more than two and a half years passing.

"Families cannot return to their homes in the region because of armed groups," Bozani said.

Calling on the U.N., which he said is the third party in the October 2020 agreement, to take action, he said: "We all know that the PKK is on the world's terror list."

"Terrorist groups are the biggest obstacle to security in Sinjar. I don't believe in establishing peace in the region as long as these groups exist," he added.

In October 2020, the Iraqi federal government and the KRG in northern Iraq signed an agreement to preserve security in Sinjar through the Iraqi federal security forces in coordination with the KRG Peshmerga forces.

Daesh terrorists attacked Sinjar, a region with a Yazidi-majority population, in August 2014.

The terror group kidnapped and killed thousands of people, including women and children, or detained them in areas under its control.

The PKK terrorist organization managed to establish a foothold in Sinjar in 2014 under the pretext of protecting the Yazidi community from Daesh terrorists.

Sinjar has a strategic position, as it is some 120 kilometers (74 miles) from Mosul and close to the Turkish-Syrian border.