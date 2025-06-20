The PKK terrorist group’s Syrian wing, the YPG, forcefully recruited 286 children in Syria last year, a U.N. report said.

Anadolu Agency (AA) compiled the records of terrorist organizations in Syria and Iraq regarding children from the "Children and Armed Conflict" report of U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, which includes data for 2024.

The 40-page report said that 527 children were recruited into armed cadres by various groups, primarily the PKK/YPG, which uses the name "SDF," and its affiliates, as well as Daesh.

The report noted that the U.N. confirmed that a total of 286 children were forcibly recruited into armed cadres and used in Syria by the PKK/YPG and its affiliates alone.

The PKK/YPG and other organizations were held responsible for the deaths or disabilities of 110 children and the forced abduction of 10 children in 2024, and it was stated that the terrorists used 23 schools and hospitals for their armed activities.

It was stated that as of the end of 2024, approximately 1,000 children, including foreigners, had their freedoms restricted due to their ties to armed groups, especially Daesh.

It was pointed out that approximately 25,000 children, suspected of having ties to the terrorist organization Daesh, have been living deprived of their freedom for years in camps dominated by the PKK/YPG in northeastern Syria.

The report also included Guterres' assessments regarding the forced recruitment of children into armed forces.

Noting that the high number of serious violations against children in Syria is alarming, Guterres called on all parties to comply with international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

Guterres demanded that all children be released immediately and unconditionally and that authorities implement the necessary programs for their integration in coordination with the U.N.