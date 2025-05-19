The Syrian army on Monday said it recaptured two military positions from the PKK/YPG terrorists who briefly took control before being forced to flee after a gunfight near the Tishrin Dam on the Euphrates River.

A Syrian army source told Syrian TV that Syrian units stationed near the Tishrin Dam were attacked overnight as the terrorist group YPG attempted to breach their positions.

According to the source, the PKK/YPG terrorist group briefly seized two military outposts before the Syrian army launched a counteroffensive to reclaim them.

Following intense clashes with militants, the Syrian army sent reinforcements to the area and they subsequently got back the posts, the source said.

Following the fall of Bashar Assad's regime in December 2024, the southern areas of Deir ez-Zor province came under the control of the new administration's forces, while the northern regions remain under the control of the YPG.

Assad, Syria's dictator for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.