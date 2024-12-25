President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the importance of diversity in Türkiye as he congratulated the Christians celebrating Christmas.

"On the occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our citizens who follow the Christian faith,” Erdoğan said, according to a statement issued by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said that as in the history of "our civilization, we remain committed today to ensuring that no distinctions are made among people based on origin, race, language, religion, or sect.”

"It is of great importance to us that all of our citizens are able to live freely according to their own culture, religion, and traditions,” he added.

Türkiye’s geography has provided a haven for everyone fleeing conflict, war, oppression, or persecution, the president added.

"Our country, amid regional conflicts and instability, is a place where all of our citizens, regardless of their religion, belief, ethnic origin, or sect, can live with certainty about their future, in peace, harmony, and security,” he added.

"I once again congratulate all Christians, especially our Christian citizens, on the occasion of Christmas, and I wish them peace, happiness, and well-being,” he concluded.

Türkiye, home to a mixed Christian community of Orthodox, Catholic and Protestant faithful who trace their roots before the centuries-old Ottoman rule, is also regarded as the birthplace of St. Nicholas, a bishop recognized as a saint in the Orthodox world whose charitable ways inspired the modern-day image of Santa Claus.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas, religious services are held in churches all across Türkiye, from the Church St. Anthony of Padua, Istanbul's largest Roman Catholic Church, to Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in the city that serves as leading authority of majority of Orthodox churches in the world.