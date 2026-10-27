President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Tuesday, with discussions expected to focus on key domestic and regional developments.

The meeting began at 2 p.m. local time, according to Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

The leaders were expected to discuss recent developments in Türkiye's "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, aimed at ending decades of terrorism, alongside ongoing efforts to draft a new constitution.

The initiative began in 2024 after a landmark speech by Bahçeli, which urged the jailed ringleader of the PKK, Abdullah Öcalan, to call on the PKK to lay down arms. Öcalan responded in February 2025 and made the historic call to the group that has killed tens of thousands of people across Türkiye since the 1980s. Since then, a disarmament process has been underway, while Türkiye plans to introduce new laws and regulations to accommodate it, namely by offering leniency to PKK members not involved in acts of terrorism.

Regional issues, including the Türkiye-Libya maritime boundary agreement, recently approved by Libyan House of Representatives, were also expected to feature on the agenda.

The talks could also address the Mecca motion expected to reach Parliament and the Badr Memorandum.

Erdoğan had previously signaled that he could meet Bahçeli in the near future.

The meeting marked their fourth encounter this year, following previous talks on Jan. 21, April 30 and Aug. 26.