President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan traveled to Qatar on Tuesday to offer condolences following the death of the country's former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Erdoğan is expected to convey his condolences to Qatar's leadership during his visit before returning to Türkiye to attend ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of Democracy and National Unity Day on July 15.

During Erdoğan's absence, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz will serve as acting president, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette.

Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, died Sunday at the age of 74 after a prolonged illness. He was laid to rest at Lusail Cemetery in Doha, while Qatari authorities declared four days of national mourning.

The former emir stepped down in 2013, handing power to his son, the current Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In a condolence message shared Sunday on social media, Erdoğan described Sheikh Hamad as "a very valuable friend" and credited him with making significant contributions to the development of Türkiye-Qatar relations.

The Turkish president said the former emir had played an important role in advancing political, economic, military, humanitarian and cultural ties between the two countries during their years of cooperation.

Erdoğan also praised Sheikh Hamad's efforts for the stability of the region, the well-being of the Qatari people and peace across the Islamic world.

He extended his condolences to Emir Sheikh Tamim, the Al Thani family, the people of Qatar and the broader Muslim community on behalf of himself, his family and the Turkish nation.

Türkiye and Qatar have maintained close diplomatic, defense and economic relations for more than two decades, with cooperation deepening under the leadership of Erdoğan and successive Qatari emirs.