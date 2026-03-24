Turkish prosecutors said Tuesday in a new indictment that irregular municipal contracts were awarded under direct orders from Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, implicating a Beyoğlu district mayor and six other suspects in an expanding corruption probe.

The indictment, prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, targets former Beyoğlu Mayor Inan Güney, a member of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), and six others on charges of aiding a criminal organization and defrauding public institutions. Prosecutors are seeking prison terms ranging from nine years and eight months to 31 years and eight months.

At the center of the case are allegations that contested tenders and direct contracts were systematically directed to a firm known as 3K through instructions attributed to Imamoğlu and carried out via alleged network member Kağan Sürmegöz. The activities are said to have taken place during Güney’s tenure as general manager of BELTAŞ and later as Beyoğlu mayor.

According to the indictment, Güney maintained an unofficial partnership in 3K, a company run by defendants Serkan Öztürk and Rauf Cem Istıranca. Prosecutors allege that Güney used his municipal authority to steer work to the company, bypassing proper procedures.

Testimony cited in the case file suggests that profits from the allegedly irregular deals were distributed in cash. Investigators say Istıranca acknowledged making regular payments tied to the contracts, while Öztürk confirmed receiving funds. The indictment also references witness statements indicating Güney’s informal role in the company was widely known within the outdoor advertising sector.

Prosecutors further argue that proceeds from the scheme were funneled within what they describe as the “Imamoğlu profit-driven criminal organization,” reinforcing claims of coordinated misconduct tied to opposition-run municipalities.

Güney and two other suspects are currently in pretrial detention, while four others are being tried without detention.

Prosecutors have requested that the case be merged with the sprawling corruption trial involving what they call the “Imamoğlu-led criminal organization.” The Istanbul 40th High Criminal Court is now reviewing the filing.

Imamoğlu was arrested on March 19 last year on a string of corruption charges, including bribery, tender rigging and money laundering. Held in pretrial detention ever since, prosecutors want him jailed for up to 2,430 years. The 107 defendants, including Imamoğlu, began testifying in custody on March 9. After that, the other 300 defendants will be called to testify.

The trial is being heard every weekday except Friday, with the proceedings from Monday running until 10 p.m. (7 p.m. GMT), reporters at the scene said.