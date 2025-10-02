Protests broke out in several Turkish cities early Thursday after Israeli forces intercepted ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which had set sail to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In Istanbul, hundreds gathered in front of the Israeli and the U.S. Consulates chanting slogans against Israel’s actions. Protesters first convened at Barbaros Mosque before marching to the consulate building, where speeches were delivered before the crowd dispersed peacefully. Another group gathered at the U.S. Consulate, condemning what they described as Israel’s “genocide in Gaza.”

Citizens rallied at Üsküdar Square, expressing solidarity with flotilla activists following Quran recitations and prayers.

Beyond Istanbul, protests spread to other provinces. In Diyarbakır, crowds gathered waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans.

In Elazığ, civil society groups organized a rally at Democracy Square, condemning what they called a “barbaric assault” on civilian vessels in international waters.

In Mardin, demonstrators gathered in front of the “House of Jerusalem” monument, calling for accountability. Local NGOs platforms prayed that those sailing for Gaza will not be left alone.

The Israeli operation, which reportedly led to the seizure of several vessels and the detention of activists, sparked widespread condemnation in Türkiye, where Gaza remains a central issue of public solidarity.