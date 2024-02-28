Few know its content due to its classified nature but the "National Security Policy Document," colloquially known as the "Red Book," is expected to be updated within months, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Wednesday. The issue will be discussed at the next meeting of the National Security Council (MGK), which will be chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The date of the meeting is not scheduled yet but it will most likely be held in April, after the municipal elections.

The document, once termed the “secret constitution” for its influence on state affairs, largely serves as a guideline for future security policies of the country or amendments to existing policies. It covers threats to Türkiye’s existence and policies to tackle them, namely, counterterrorism measures, as well as measures against domestic and foreign threats. AA reported that the Office of the Secretary-General of the National Security Council was in touch with ministries and relevant institutions for input into the document.

The “Red Book” is occasionally updated based on changing threats though discussions about it are rarely publicized. In September 2019, authorities announced that the latest version of the document was discussed and approved at a meeting of the MGK.

The MGK had been dominated for decades by top military brass in the country, which suffered from multiple military coups, and was often a platform where generals issued ultimatums to civilian politicians. As a matter of fact, Türkiye on Wednesday marks the anniversary of a 1997 coup that started when the MGK gave a stern warning to the government, ultimately causing the resignation of Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan.

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the MGK shed its militaristic image though generals still attend the meetings. However, the president, as commander-in-chief and with more authority under the country’s new executive presidential system, sets the agenda, instead of soldiers who, for decades, promoted a self-styled military tutelage. Turkish media earlier reported that the "Red Book" was previously updated in 2010.

The document is also instrumental in changes in the foreign policy of Ankara. Türkiye, which pursues peace diplomacy and raised its profile in recent years as a key diplomatic actor in international affairs, took steps to normalize relations with a number of countries, including its neighbors. The "Red Book" update will likely reset the country’s stance in relations with certain countries.