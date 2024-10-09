The Muslim world has split into three groups over the Palestinian cause, according to Ali Mohiuddin al-Qaradaghi, the head of the International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS)

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) at the union's headquarters in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, al-Qaradaghi lamented that the Islamic world had failed to act collectively on the matter of Palestine.

"Unfortunately, the Islamic world has split into three groups during this process. The first group has fallen silent as if these massacres and attacks had never occurred," al-Qaradaghi said.

"The second group, far from remaining silent, has provided support to Israel in various areas, including commercial and political aid," he noted.

"The third group consists of a small number of countries like Türkiye, Qatar, Malaysia, Algeria and Kuwait, which have stood with the Palestinians against Israel," he explained.

"However, this has not been enough to stop Israel. The genocides, deaths and destruction continue," he said.

Marking one year of Israel's genocide in the Gaza Strip, al-Qaradaghi highlighted that Gaza continues to suffer, with at least 50 to 100 casualties daily.

"The Zionists are occupying our lands and homes. This year, horrific massacres took place in the truest sense of the word," according to al-Qaradaghi.

"Mosques, hospitals, schools and universities have been destroyed. The infrastructure has been completely wiped out. Neither history nor humanity has witnessed such devastation and genocide before," he said.

"Sadly, these events failed to unite the Muslims. Over 50 Islamic countries have been unable to act," he said, adding they could neither stop Israel nor wipe the tears of the oppressed.

Türkiye's historical responsibility

Al-Qaradaghi also stressed Türkiye's historical and moral responsibility toward Palestine and underscored that the country has done all it can to halt Israel's aggression.

"However, the lack of unity among Muslims regarding Palestine has left Türkiye isolated in this cause," he said.

"As the union, we commend Türkiye's stance, and we extend our gratitude to the Turkish government, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish people for their moral and historic position," al-Qaradaghi said.

"Türkiye's stance is a continuation of Sultan Abdulhamid's firm policy of refusing to cede even an inch of Palestinian land," he said.

Al-Qaradaghi called on all Muslims in the name of Gaza, urging all Muslim leaders to make every effort to stop this "oppression."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last year, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,300 others injured in the onslaught, according to local health authorities.