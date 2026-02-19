Islamophobia under the guise of secularism, which haunted Türkiye in the 1990s, is at work again. A far-left party’s recent campaign against “Shariah,” especially amid protests in neighboring Iran, a “declaration for secularism,” and opposition to Ramadan celebrations at schools suggest a pattern.

Since the collapse of the Ottoman Empire and the abolition of the caliphate, Türkiye has prided itself as a secular state, separating religion from state affairs, but the concept has been muddled and exploited by anti-Muslim circles to disenfranchise Muslims from the political scene. Invariably, the incumbent Justice and Development Party (AK Party) governments, which rose to the occasion to represent disenfranchised Muslims along with other disadvantaged communities, are being accused of pushing an “Islamist” agenda.

The accusations of “Islamism” crept into the spotlight again when the Ministry of National Education instructed schools to hold events themed with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) joined fringe groups to denounce the instructions, claiming they contradicted secularism. The party’s shadow education minister claimed the ministry sought to discriminate against students and polarize society.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin responded to the CHP’s allegations in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) earlier this week. “We only want children to develop a national conscience, adopt a spirit of solidarity and togetherness,” he said about the purpose of Ramadan events at schools. Tekin, a former lecturer on the Constitution, said holding Ramadan-themed events was not against the Constitution and that they were entirely on a voluntary basis. He pointed out that the CHP and others were curiously quiet when some schools hosted Christmas trees.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was also irate over the matter. As he addressed a governors’ meeting on Wednesday, Erdoğan hailed Ramadan events at schools and hit out at critics. “We won’t listen to delusions of this unruly mob who cannot tolerate people practicing what their faith orders freely,” he said, adding that every citizen had freedom of faith and nobody’s freedom was restricted in the past 23 years of AK Party governments during which secularism was not on the agenda of anybody, insisting that they never interfered with others’ lifestyles.

At least 168 academics, writers, journalists and celebrities, mostly those aligned with far-left groups and the CHP, penned a public declaration earlier this week for “collective defense of secularism.” They have claimed that “Shariah” was imposed on people in Türkiye, which was forced into what they called “Talibanization.” Erdoğan said on Wednesday that the declaration simply aimed to overshadow the joy of Ramadan for 86 million people and polarize the public.