Security forces have eliminated 21 terrorists over the past four days in northern Syria and Iraq, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Saturday as the country continues to battle terrorism.

Speaking at an event in central Kayseri province, Akar called attention to the success of Turkish troops in combating terrorism in those regions.

"We just received another (piece of) news. Three terrorists were neutralized by Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq's Zap. Thus, the number of terrorists neutralized in the last four days has reached 21."

"This struggle will continue until we ensure the security of our borders and our nation," Akar vowed.

Akar further stated that the PKK terrorist group served as a "tool in the hands of imperialists" to hinder Türkiye, but reiterated the country's determination to eliminate the organization.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.

Similarly, counterterrorism operations are being carried out in northern Iraq.

The PKK terrorist group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Türkiye's southern border, to plot terrorist attacks in the country.

Türkiye has long been stressing that it will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps were not taken, it would not shy away from targeting terrorist threats.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.