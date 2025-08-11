Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is entering its annual congress season under a cloud of scandal as a looming court case over alleged vote buying in last year’s leadership race continues to dominate the party’s agenda.

The district congress delegate elections are set to begin on Aug. 13, followed by district congresses between Sept. 13 and Oct. 5, and provincial congresses from Oct. 11 to Nov. 5. Yet, instead of focusing on the upcoming elections, party insiders say all eyes are on the Sept. 15 hearing in the so-called shady congress case.

The high-stakes trial targets 12 suspects, including Istanbul’s ousted Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, on charges of rigging the CHP’s 38th Ordinary Congress in November 2023.

Prosecutors accuse current chairperson Özgür Özel of “buying” delegate support to oust longtime leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, with alleged bribes ranging from cash and houses to coveted municipal jobs. If the court annuls the congress, Özel’s leadership could be voided and a court-appointed trustee would take over Türkiye’s oldest political party until a new vote is held.

Sabah newspaper, citing party sources, wrote that the leadership’s decision to push ahead with the congress calendar before the hearing has sparked anger among the opposition wing, who view it as an attempt to cement control ahead of a possible annulment.

“In the past, congress season was exciting and competitive,” said a former CHP official. “Now, there’s no enthusiasm. Everyone is focused on the court case, and many believe the 2023 congress will be canceled.”

Some within the party fear the trial could even pave the way for Kılıçdaroğlu’s return, deepening divisions at a time when the CHP is already accused of corruption and backroom dealings. Should the court rule against the leadership, it would deal a major blow to the party’s credibility, particularly after last year’s local election gains.

Suppose the Sept. 15 hearing does not produce a damaging ruling. In that case, however, the provincial congresses in October are expected to see fierce power struggles, with tense confrontations between Özel’s camp and their emboldened opposition faction.

Until then, the CHP’s annual congress calendar remains overshadowed by a corruption trial that has cast doubt over the legitimacy of its current leadership and reignited old rivalries within Türkiye’s main opposition.