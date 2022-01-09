The leader of the opposition Felicity Party (SP), Temel Karamollaoğlu, has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure after testing positive for COVID-19.
"Our Chair Temel Karamollaoğlu was hospitalized in Ankara City Hospital, where he went for control today, for precautionary and treatment purposes, upon the advice of his doctors. Our chair, whose treatment will continue here for a while, is in good health," a statement from the SP said Sunday.
Karamollaoğlu's COVID-19 test returned positive on Jan. 4.
