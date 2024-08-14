The 23rd anniversary of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) was observed on Wednesday with nationwide events. Celebrations at newly inaugurated Congress Center of the party in the capital Ankara was central to the ceremonies.

Party’s founder and chair, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed an audience of party’s supporters and those served, serving in the party’s cadres at the Ankara event after screening of a documentary about accomplishments of the successive AK Party governments he led both as prime minister and president.

Erdoğan said the party started out as a groundswell movement and in a short time, became hope for millions. He stated that they were honored to serve the nation which is aware the state the country was in when the party won first elections and state of Türkiye today as he listed accomplishments. “We overcame many obstacles, from terror attacks to (2016) coup attempt but we never bowed down,” he said.

“Since the day we set out from Pınarhisar, I have been deeply grateful to every individual in this noble nation who has embraced us, stood by us through every challenge and attack,” Erdoğan said, in a throwback to his days in said prison where he served a sentence for reciting a poem deemed criminal by the ruling elite that was behind a 1997 coup in the country. It was this coup and disillusionment with governments that came to power after it that boosted support for a new movement in Turkish politics. AK Party was the result of this apparent public demand.

“The AK Party was founded by the people, as a beacon of hope for the nation,” Erdoğan told a crowd of fervent supporters, ministers old and new and those served in high ranks of the party in the past.

“We instilled confidence in Türkiye that no issue was unsolvable,” Erdoğan said in his speech.

Wednesday’s event was also an occasion of admission of new members to the party, including lawmakers and mayors. Erdoğan, who pledged a change in the party after losses in March 31 municipal elections, renewed the pledge, saying they would act in line with spirit of new era. He urged those in the party “who felt tired” to give up seats and said they always have a place for new people ready to serve the nation and embracing the values of the party. Among new additions to the party were lawmakers who quit the opposition Good Party (IP) in recent months.

“The nation found itself in AK Party. Only 14 months after the foundation, we are entrusted the responsibility of governing the country,” Erdoğan said. The president said an upcoming convention of the party, will be a starting point for a comprehensive change in the party.

In his speech, Erdoğan recalled obstacles the party and governments faced in the past two decades, from rallies by opposition supporters calling for a military intervention to a coup attempt itself by military infiltrators of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in 2016, as well as notorious Gezi Park riots. “In every instance of development of Türkiye in terms of economy, they attempted to stop us,” Erdoğan said as he lashed out at critics of the party and certain powers. “We never bowed down to them,” he added.

The president also touched upon ties with the opposition and said they would continue adhering to their reconciling, constructive approach in dialogue with the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) something that unfolded in the aftermath of municipal elections. “We will be only happy if CHP ends its fight with the nation. Normalization is important for us,” Erdoğan, who held several talks with CHP leader Özgür Özel in a rare dialogue attempt since March, said in his speech.

He acknowledges problems Türkiye suffered, including economies woes. “We had shortcomings, flaws but we never betrayed the nation,” he said.

Erdoğan also spoke about foreign policy and reiterated his criticism of Israel. Warning about Israel’s attempts to spread Palestine-Israel conflict to wider region, he said they would oppose any attempt by the Netanyahu administration to set the region on fire.

He said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas would raise the voice of Palestinian people in a speech at the Turkish parliament on Thursday. He said Abbas had as much right to make the speech as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he branded as “baby killer” who recently addressed to US Congress.