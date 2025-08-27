Christian Syriac families who left southeastern Türkiye for Europe decades ago are returning to their ancestral villages as the country’s terror-free initiative and improved security in the region create a safe environment for resettlement.

In Yemişli, a rural neighborhood of Mardin province’s Midyat district, returning Syriacs are building villas while local authorities carry out extensive infrastructure and public works projects. Midyat Mayor Veysi Şahin told the DHA that formerly conflict-prone areas, such as Bagok Mountain, are now safe enough for residents to hold late-night picnics.

“The people of Yemişli are deeply attached to their villages. We are doing everything we can to support their return,” he said.

The return of families of Türkiye's Christian Syriac community from Europe, driven by years of security improvements and the terror-free process in Türkiye, has gained momentum in recent years. With the support of Governor Tuncay Akkoyun and Şahin, the village is undergoing major renovations, including road paving, utility upgrades and new housing projects.

During a visit to the village, Şahin was warmly welcomed by residents with traditional ululation celebrations and a ceremonial sacrifice.

“We have treated everyone equally, regardless of religion – Syriac, Muslim or Yazidi – and even applied positive discrimination to support minority villages. Thanks to the stable environment, people now enjoy Bagok Mountain late into the night,” he said, extending gratitude to government officials for their support.

Village head Rasul Küçükaslan added, “About 100 households have returned so far. New homes are being built, while old ones are being renovated. Syriacs and Muslims live together in harmony. Roads, paving and utilities are almost complete. We thank everyone who contributed.”

Among the returnees, 55 years after leaving for Germany, Ibrahim Işık said, “I wanted to return to my homeland and live in peace. We are delighted with the recent services we received. We are settling permanently.”

Nıcme Ay, who has been visiting the region from time to time for 22 years, said, “I can finally show my children the village proudly. They are amazed at how beautiful it is.”

Simon Akdil, similarly returning after 45 years, added, “We were tired of being strangers abroad. This is our land, our home. We feel at peace here.”

The revival of villages like Yemişli reflects Türkiye’s broader efforts to make formerly conflict-affected regions safe, enabling families to reclaim their homes and restore community life.