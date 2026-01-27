One person was killed and several others were wounded in shelling by the YPG terrorist group in Syria’s northeastern Hassakeh province on Monday, Syrian state media reported, despite the recently extended cease-fire between the sides.

The attack struck the village of al-Safa in the rural outskirts of Hassakeh, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), which said artillery fire hit residential areas and caused casualties among civilians.

State television Alikhbaria also said dozens of families fled the village following the bombardment, reporting a large displacement movement as residents sought safety in nearby areas.

A displaced villager, speaking anonymously to SANA, said the YPG shelled the village and forced families to flee.

“They attacked the village, scattered many families and killed and wounded many of us,” the resident said. “Since Sunday we have been living in extreme fear and are calling for help because we are being annihilated in our village.”

The shelling came a day after the Syrian government and the U.S backed YPG agreed to extend a cease-fire following weeks of fighting in northeastern Syria.

Recently, the Syrian Defense Ministry announced that the cease-fire with the group was extended for 15 days, starting Saturday night.

The extension aims to support a U.S. operation to evacuate Daesh detainees currently held in prisons run by the YPG and transfer them to Iraq.

The U.S. military's Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Tuesday that it launched a mission to transfer Daesh detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to ensure the terrorists remain in secure detention facilities.

The mission began with U.S. forces transporting 150 Daesh fighters from a detention facility in northeastern Hassakeh province to a secure location in Iraq, with plans for up to 7,000 detainees to eventually be transferred to Iraqi-controlled facilities.