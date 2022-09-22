Syrian and Turkish charities have opened a kindergarten for 100 orphaned children in the city of Ras al-Ain in northeastern Syria as Ankara continues efforts to stabilize the country’s northwest and enable people to return to their daily lives amid the civil war.

The facility was constructed by the Habur Brotherhood International Humanitarian Aid Association and the Gayret Association.

Local council chief Mohammed Hamza said he hopes the kindergarten "will benefit the children," extending his thanks to Syrian and Turkish aid associations and donors for opening the facility.

Yasemin Abdullah, a teacher, said children will learn Arabic and Turkish at the kindergarten.

"The kindergarten up to sixth grade will educate 100 children, along with spending good time playing in its playground," he added.

Türkiye carried out Operation Peace Spring against the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch, the YPG, which is mainly backed by the United States, in northern Syria to prevent a terrorism corridor from being created along its southern border, as well as to bring peace and tranquility to the region.

Since the launch of the operation, Türkiye has been supporting every aspect of life in the region, from health to education, security and agriculture. In this respect, efforts to clear bombs and improvised explosive devices were launched and administration duties were given to local councils.

After the completion of the operation, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Syrian National Army (SNA) units focused on ensuring the security of the region and creating the necessary conditions for the return of civilians displaced by terrorism.

The country also rolled up its sleeves to reconstruct hospitals, schools, mosques and roads destroyed by the YPG/PKK. Within the scope of improving the region's social infrastructure, several nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) provided food and clothing to the people while roads and buildings were rebuilt. These efforts paid off as hundreds of displaced Syrians have started to return to the liberated areas.