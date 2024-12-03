People displaced by the PKK/YPG terrorist group are returning to their homes in Tal Rifaat after the area was liberated from the terrorist occupation on Sunday in an operation dubbed “Dawn of Freedom” by the Syrian National Army (SNA) against Syrian regime forces.

The SNA is taking measures to ensure the safe return of civilians by addressing the presence of tunnels and traps in the central part of the region.

Some displaced residents shared their feelings with the Anadolu Agency (AA).

Ahmet Said expressed his joy: "Is there anything better than returning to one's home and land? Thank God we are back after 10 years."

Cemal Kapso, who had been displaced from Tal Rifaat nine years ago, said: "We were told many times before, 'You will return to your homes.' Thank God, the PKK was expelled from the district and we returned to our homes."

Kapso, who had to leave his house due to attacks years ago, added: "I am very happy to return to our home. We will repair our house and settle down."

Operation Dawn of Freedom

Operation Dawn of Freedom began after armed opposition groups launched an offensive against the city of Aleppo on Nov. 27.

In response, Syrian regime forces allied with the PKK/YPG and ceded certain areas to the terrorist group.

The PKK/YPG, bolstered by additional forces from eastern Syria, began fortifying these areas.

To counter the PKK/YPG's move to establish a terrorist corridor between Tal Rifaat and Manbij, the SNA initiated Operation Dawn of Freedom.

Following the siege of Tal Rifaat, the town center was liberated from terrorist control.

With full control over the town center, search and clearance operations are ongoing.

The operations are expected to continue due to the presence of numerous tunnels and heavily mined areas.

PKK/YPG terrorists, forced to retreat from the center, fled to Fafin on the southern edge of Tal Rifaat.

The SNA also disrupted the PKK/YPG's efforts to establish a terror corridor by cutting off the route between Raqqa and Aleppo, blocking the link between Tal Rifaat and northeastern Syria.

The YPG/PKK terrorists seized control of Tal Rifaat and some surrounding settlements in February 2016.

The terrorist group displaced nearly 250,000 civilians from Tal Rifaat and its surroundings, forcing them to take refuge in areas near the Turkish border.

From Tal Rifaat, the YPG/PKK terrorist group launched attacks on settlements within the Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch regions, as well as on positions held by Turkish security forces ensuring safety and opposition fighters.