The attack on Ukrainian civilians is hindering peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said after scores of civilian bodies, some with hands bound behind their backs, were discovered in Bucha and other cities near Kyiv last weekend after Russian forces abandoned their offensive against the capital.

“We are all outraged by the pictures of ... human rights violations and possible war crimes,” Kalın told the Financial Times on Thursday.

He said that the developments on the ground as well as scenes in Bucha and other places “make it of course more difficult for the negotiations to continue as before."

“The Ukrainians are devastated, as we all are,” Kalın said, describing the scenes as “horrible, completely unacceptable, inhumane actions.”

Kalın underlined that those who committed these acts should be brought to justice.

The harrowing images that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called "war crimes" drew widespread condemnation from Ukraine's allies, despite Kremlin claims that the deaths were either faked or carried out by Ukrainian troops.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday similarly called for an independent investigation into the ruthless murder of civilians.

"The images of the massacre, which have been published in the press from various regions including Bucha and Irpin near Kyiv, are appalling and sad for humanity," the ministry said in a statement.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.

While forging close ties with Russia in a number of areas and relying heavily on Russian tourists, Turkey has sold drones to Ukraine, which angered Moscow. Turkey also opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as Moscow's annexation of Crimea. Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, although closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeatedly said Turkey will not abandon its relations with Russia or Ukraine, underlining that Ankara's ability to speak to both sides is an asset.