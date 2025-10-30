The terror-free Türkiye commission will soon present a framework outlining the steps to follow the PKK’s disarmament to Parliament, Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said Thursday.

Speaking at the 16th meeting of the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission held at Parliament, Kurtulmuş said the panel had reached an advanced stage in its work and was moving toward drafting its final report.

“The commission will present to Parliament a framework defining the steps to be taken after the terrorist organization has disarmed itself, and this has been verified by our security institutions,” he said.

Kurtulmuş emphasized that the commission, which began its work on Aug. 5, had made significant progress through a broad and inclusive dialogue process.

“We have engaged with nearly 130 representatives from civil society organizations and opinion leaders, gathering ideas and proposals to shape a national consensus,” he noted.

Highlighting the collaborative and democratic approach that has guided the body’s activities, Kurtulmuş said the commission’s work would stand as “an example for Turkish democracy” due to its adherence to principles of inclusivity and transparency.

“Everyone has been able to express their views freely. This process has shown that different political perspectives can find common ground on a shared national objective,” he added.

The Parliament speaker underlined that the panel’s mission goes beyond political divisions. “This commission cannot operate based on the views of a single group or party. Our priority has been to act jointly on common goals while respecting individual opinions,” he said.

He also pointed to the consensus-based decision-making within the commission as proof of its commitment to shared responsibility.

“All decisions so far have been taken unanimously, reflecting our determination to uphold this principle,” he stressed.

Kurtulmuş referred to the latest developments in the PKK’s disarmament process, noting the group’s recent declaration to dissolve its armed structure.

“Statements from Imralı and the organization’s components indicate that it has entered a phase of self-dissolution and will no longer maintain operational activities,” he said.

He explained that once Türkiye’s security forces confirm and document the PKK’s complete disarmament and dissolution, Parliament will undertake the necessary legislative measures to solidify the process.

“Our commission’s role is not to draft individual laws but to propose a general framework to guide Parliament’s legislative work in this new phase,” Kurtulmuş said.

He underlined that the panel is not a constitutional reform commission and that constitutional amendments have never been part of its agenda. “This body’s focus is limited to defining the framework for steps to be implemented after the organization’s disarmament is officially confirmed,” he said.

Kurtulmuş described the ongoing effort as a “Türkiye model” for conflict resolution and peacebuilding. “The progress achieved so far is remarkable. Once Türkiye reaches its ultimate goal of becoming a terror-free nation, this model will serve as an example for other countries seeking peaceful solutions to long-standing conflicts,” he added.

The meeting also featured briefings by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, who provided updates and answered members’ questions regarding the ongoing process.

Following Kurtulmuş’s remarks, the commission proceeded to a closed-door session to continue discussions and prepare the forthcoming framework document that will be submitted to the General Assembly for evaluation in the coming weeks.

The meeting is critical in that it comes shortly after the PKK declared its withdrawal from Türkiye.

The PKK terrorist group announced on Sunday that it started withdrawing from Türkiye as part of the terror-free Türkiye initiative, months after it began abandoning arms in northern Iraq.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative was launched last year by government ally MHP when its leader, Bahçeli, implied that the government should facilitate access to Öcalan, so that he could call on the PKK to lay down arms. Bahçeli’s proposal was endorsed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who had earlier hinted at the initiative with messages of unity between Turks and Kurds.

The PKK has long justified its campaign of terrorism as a fight for the rights of Kurds. Both Bahçeli and Erdoğan have repeatedly said that ending terrorism and maintaining unity were essential for Türkiye’s "home front” in the face of Israeli aggression in the region, pointing to the fact that Israel may target Türkiye next as part of its expansionist policies. Öcalan responded positively to Bahçeli’s call and urged the PKK to lay down arms. In July, the PKK started the disarmament process with a ceremony in northern Iraq. The group's disarmament is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged Wednesday to build a Türkiye entirely free of terrorism, saying the government is determined to eradicate all remaining threats through patience, resolve and common sense, as it marks the 102nd anniversary of the foundation of the republic.

Speaking at the Oct. 29 Republic Day ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan said: “We are determined to build a Türkiye where the terror threat has been brought down to zero. We will manage this process with prudence and in a manner befitting the dignity of our state.”

The president linked the fight against terrorism and national resilience to the legacy of the War of Independence, adding that Türkiye had transformed its defense industry from 80% foreign dependency two decades ago to a sector now capable of global competition.

“With the strength we drew from the heroes who carried ammunition by cart during the War of Independence, we now produce our own drones, helicopters, ships and fighter jets,” he said.