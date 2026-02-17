The Turkish Parliament’s National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Committee, tasked with guiding the terror-free Türkiye initiative, will hold its 21st session on Wednesday. The convention will focus on a joint report by the parties expected to be released soon.

The initiative aims to end the campaign of violence by the PKK terrorist group. It was proposed by the government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in 2024 and took a new turn when the PKK decided to dissolve itself upon a call by its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan in February 2025.

Ending PKK terrorism will be a major gain for Türkiye, which has lost tens of thousands to violence since the 1980s.

Mustafa Çiftçi, the newly appointed interior minister, vowed to support the initiative with all the resources of the ministry at a meeting with governors on Tuesday in Ankara.

“We are currently in a process where we will crown the accomplishments we have had in the past 40 years. With terror-free Türkiye, we aim to save our country from its shackles forever. Currently, we are at an important stage in this process, thanks to the resolute leadership of our president and the strong support of MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli. As the Interior Ministry, we will act in coordination with all relevant institutions to ensure that the initiative reaches its goals and adheres to the requirements of the rule of law. We will never allow those trying to undermine the initiative,” he said.

The committee is viewed as instrumental in advancing the terror-free Türkiye initiative, which has so far been confined to unilateral moves by the PKK.

Legislative steps are a tricky issue as authorities strive to clarify that they would not provide impunity to the PKK.

So-called “return home laws” are expected to be included in the final version of the report, covering sentencing or non-prosecution for members of the PKK involved or not involved in acts of terrorism if they return to Türkiye. The PKK is currently based in northern Iraq, while its wings are active in Syria and Iran as well. A report by the Sabah newspaper says the return of PKK members to Türkiye would be subject to intense scrutiny, and even those without a criminal record would be subject to legal proceedings once they return to Türkiye. Those not involved in crimes while working for the PKK will be released with judicial control after they testify, the newspaper reported.