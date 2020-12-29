Two bombs were detonated in Syria’s northern city of Azaz, killing two civilians on Tuesday.

The first blast took place in front of a shop in the center of the city, located close to Turkey’s Kilis province. Though no one was hurt, the attack did cause material damage.

The other explosion targeted a minibus in the province’s Soran district and caused the death of two civilians.

No group has claimed responsibility for the deadly bus bombing, though the attacks mirror those previously committed by YPG/PKK terrorists.

The YPG/PKK terrorist organization, which continues to attack from Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often targets Jarablus, Azaz and Afrin. According to a deal struck between Turkey and Russia on Oct. 22, 2019, the terrorist group was to leave these regions, but no progress has been made on that issue.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched four successful anti-terror operations – Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, Peace Spring in 2019 and Spring Shield in 2020 – across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor and enable the peaceful resettlement of locals.