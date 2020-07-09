Turkey’s top administrative court is expected to make an official ruling Friday on the 1934 decision to convert Istanbul's Hagia Sophia into a museum.

The Council of State last week heard arguments by the lawyers for a group devoted to reverting Hagia Sophia back into a mosque. The group is pressing for an annulment of the 1934 decision by the Council of Ministers that turned the historic structure into a museum.

"We expect the decision to be annulled (and) the verdict to come out Friday," a senior Turkish official told Reuters.

An official from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) also said the decision "in favor of an annulment" was expected Friday.

At issue is the legality of a decision taken in 1934, a decade after the creation of the modern secular Republic of Turkey under Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, to turn the ancient building into a museum.

The association that brought the case said Hagia Sophia was the property of Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, who in 1453 captured the city, then known as Constantinople, and turned the already 900-year-old Byzantine church into a mosque.

The Hagia Sophia, one of the world’s most important historical and cultural heritage sites, was built in the sixth century during the reign of the Byzantine Empire and served as the seat of the Greek Orthodox Church. It was converted into an imperial mosque with the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul in 1453. The structure was converted into a museum during the strictly secular single-party rule in 1935, but there have been discussions about converting it back to a mosque, with public demand to restore it as a place of worship gaining traction on social media.

While some groups have long been pressing for the structure, which they regard as a Muslim-Ottoman legacy, to be converted back into a mosque. Others believe the UNESCO World Heritage site should remain a museum, as a symbol of Christian and Muslim solidarity.

The prospect of such a move has raised alarm among U.S., Russian and Greek officials and Christian church leaders ahead of a verdict by Turkey's top administrative court.

Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of some 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide and based in Istanbul, said a conversion would disappoint Christians and "fracture" East and West. The head of Russia's Orthodox Church said it would threaten Christianity.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Greece have also urged Turkey to maintain the museum status.

But Turkish groups have long campaigned for Hagia Sophia's conversion, saying it would better reflect Turkey's status as an overwhelmingly Muslim country.

Amid the international reactions over the status of Hagia Sophia, Ankara says the issue is a domestic affair.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said last week that accusations being made against Turkey regarding the Hagia Sophia directly target the country’s sovereignty.

He noted that there are 435 churches and synagogues in Turkey where Christian and Jews can pray.