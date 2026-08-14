Turkish Cypriot leaders on Friday commemorated the victims of the 1974 killings in the villages of Muratağa, Sandallar and Atlılar, marking the 52nd anniversary of one of the deadliest episodes of intercommunal violence on the divided island.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhürman and Prime Minister Ünal Üstel paid tribute to Turkish Cypriots killed on Aug. 14, 1974, according to the Turkish News Agency Cyprus (TAK).

Commemoration ceremonies were held at cemeteries in Muratağa, Sandallar and Atlılar, where officials laid wreaths, observed moments of silence and attended prayers for the victims.

Speaking at the Muratağa-Sandallar cemetery, Erhürman said the victims represented the suffering endured by the Turkish Cypriot community during the conflict.

“Each of our martyrs lying here is the most concrete indication of the suffering experienced and the heavy price paid by the Turkish Cypriot people,” Erhürman said.

He criticized what he described as international silence over the killings, saying the lack of acknowledgment raised questions about the international community’s approach to the events.

Üstel, in a separate message marking Aug. 14, described the date as one associated with both resistance and deep suffering in Turkish Cypriot history.

He said Turkish Cypriots had refused to abandon their homeland, freedom or future despite years of violence and pressure, adding that they continued to show the same determination in the face of what he called “unjust isolation and embargoes.”

On Aug. 14, 1974, armed Greek Cypriot groups, including members of the ultranationalist EOKA terrorist group, attacked the three Turkish Cypriot villages.

A total of 126 Turkish Cypriots, many of them women and children, were killed. The youngest victim was 16-day-old Selden Ali Faik, while the oldest was 95-year-old Hüseyin Osman.

A mass grave in Atlılar was discovered on Aug. 20, 1974, after the second phase of Türkiye’s operation on Cyprus began.

The victims in Muratağa and Sandallar were discovered in early September after a shepherd noticed a hand protruding from the ground.

The mass graves were later opened in the presence of United Nations observers, and the remains of the victims were identified before being reburied at cemeteries.