U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday described Türkiye as "a good place" and praised President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as "a good leader” in a meeting with ambassadorial nominees in the White House.

Tom Barrack, Trump’s candidate to become the U.S. ambassador to Türkiye, spoke about Ankara, highlighting its historical significance and adding: “Türkiye is one of the most ancient civilizations.”

Trump announced Barrack's nomination for the ambassadorship in December. Barrack, 77, the grandson of Lebanese immigrants to Los Angeles, was born and raised in southern California. A graduate of the University of Southern California and the University of San Diego School of Law, Barrack founded Colony Capital in 1991.

Erdoğan recently held his first substantial phone call with Trump since the latter took office in January for his second tenure. During the phone call, Erdoğan said Ankara supported Trump’s steps to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Erdoğan also called for an end to Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions on the Turkish defense industry, the finalization of the F-16 fighter jet procurement process and Türkiye's reintegration into the F-35 program, underlining these as necessary steps to strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries.

Türkiye and the U.S. have a long history of military and economic cooperation. However, their ties have drifted away from a strategic partnership in recent years as disagreements between the two long-standing treaty allies have widened.

The disputes include the U.S. cooperation with the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian wing, the YPG, its stance toward the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), disagreements over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system and Washington's sanctions against Türkiye.