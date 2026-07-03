Türkiye is set to host the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit on July 7-8 in Ankara as officials highlight the country’s central role in the alliance’s security architecture, from the Black Sea and the Balkans to the Mediterranean, the Middle East and beyond.

Türkiye currently contributes nearly 3,000 personnel, along with various weapons, vehicles and military platforms, to ongoing NATO missions, operations and initiatives.

Founded on April 4, 1949, under the collective self-defense principle set out in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, NATO was established as a defense alliance against the Soviet threat. For Türkiye, the key factor behind accession was the need to balance Soviet pressure, particularly Moscow’s claims over the Turkish straits and eastern provinces.

Türkiye formally joined the alliance on Feb. 18, 1952, following its military contribution to the Korean War. After the outbreak of the war on June 25, 1950, Türkiye decided to send troops in response to a U.N. call and became the first country after the U.S. to announce it would deploy ground forces to Korea.

Since joining NATO, Türkiye has steadily expanded its contributions to the alliance’s missions and operations, including in Afghanistan, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Libya and Iraq. Turkish officials say the country has preserved and developed Cold War-era military capabilities while also fighting terrorism and responding to regional instability.

Türkiye supported NATO’s Afghanistan mission between 2002 and 2014 under the International Security Assistance Force and later contributed to the Resolute Support Mission from 2015. Turkish forces also assumed framework nation responsibility for the secure operation of Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport until NATO’s mission ended in August 2021.

Türkiye also contributed to the NATO Mission Iraq, launched to help build the capacity of the Iraqi army, from 2018 until a withdrawal process began in March amid worsening security conditions. Following NATO’s decision to continue the mission with a core staff at the Allied Joint Force Command Naples, Türkiye assigned three personnel to the new structure.

NATO’s military muscle

Today, the Turkish military contributes to the Kosovo Force, Operation Sea Guardian, NATO’s activity against irregular migration in the Aegean Sea, standing naval forces, the Allied Reaction Force, the NATO Readiness Initiative, assurance measures, NATO support to the African Union, and the alliance’s integrated air and missile defense system.

Türkiye has also taken an active role in NATO exercises, which officials describe as a key measure of interoperability. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) participated in 34 NATO exercises in 2023, 39 in 2024 and 50 in 2025.

This year, Türkiye joined NATO’s Steadfast Dart exercise in Germany from Feb. 12-24, held to improve the operational readiness of the Allied Reaction Force. The country contributed naval, land and air elements, including the Anadolu Task Group, and deployed a joint force of more than 2,000 personnel to Germany.

During the exercise, a TB-3 armed unmanned aerial vehicle launched from the Turkish Navy’s TCG Anadolu successfully struck a target over the Baltic Sea, marking the first time an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from a ship supported a live-fire exercise.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) personnel present an armored Vuran vehicle during NATO's Dragon-24 exercise, Korzeniewo, Poland, March 4, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Türkiye also continues to play a command role in NATO missions. It has assumed command of Kosovo Force for a second time since 2023 and deployed the KFOR Reserve Battalion to Kosovo four times after unrest in 2022, contributing to regional security and stability.

In the Mediterranean, Türkiye commands one of the focused operations conducted annually under Operation Sea Guardian, launched by NATO in 2016 to support maritime situational awareness, counterterrorism and regional security capacity-building. Turkish naval forces are among the leading contributors to the mission.

Türkiye has also commanded Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 five times, most recently in 2025, and Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 seven times, including in 2023 and 2025.

The Turkish High Readiness Maritime Task Force served as the NATO Response Force Maritime Component Command in 2023 and as the Commander of Task Force Mediterranean in 2024-2025. The Turkish Navy also assumed Amphibious Task Force and Landing Force command duties under the Allied Reaction Force Maritime Component Command for 2025-2026, while continuing to command the Black Sea Task Force for the 2024-2028 period.

In the air domain, Türkiye has established a Joint Force Air Component to support NATO operations. Turkish air forces have previously carried out NATO air policing missions in Lithuania, Poland and Romania and are expected to assume a new air policing mission in Estonia between August and November this year.

Türkiye also supports NATO missions with airborne early warning and control aircraft, aerial refueling aircraft and processed satellite imagery.

Defense Ministry sources say Türkiye’s role in NATO is not based on static membership but on active “security production.” Officials describe Türkiye as a strategic actor that not only participates in the alliance but also manages crises, produces security and develops solutions.

With NATO’s second-largest army, Türkiye is seen by officials as a central ally capable of providing security across Europe, not only as a front-line country on the alliance’s southern flank.

Türkiye’s defense doctrine is based on integrating domestic and national capabilities with NATO’s deterrence and defense concept. Projects such as the Steel Dome air defense system, the Kaan fighter jet and the Altay main battle tank are presented as part of Türkiye’s contribution to both national defense and NATO’s technological edge.

Türkiye allocated 2.33% of its gross domestic product to defense in 2025, placing it among allies meeting high levels of NATO financial and military responsibility.