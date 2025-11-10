The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) held its Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting under the chairpersonship of party leader President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on Monday.

The meeting, held at the party’s headquarters in Ankara, included presentations from several departments. In addition, the current legislative agenda of Parliament was discussed.

Following the closed-door session, AK Party Deputy Chairperson and Spokesperson Ömer Çelik addressed reporters, highlighting the government’s determination in its fight against terrorism, underlining that the government’s “Terror-Free Türkiye” vision remains a top priority.

He noted that the disarmament of the PKK and its regional affiliates is being closely monitored.

“The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) are closely monitoring the situation on the ground. The key question is whether this disarmament truly signifies the PKK’s dissolution. Similar statements have been made in the past, but disarmament never took place. The method used in Iraq may differ from that in Syria. The PKK elements in Türkiye are expected to leave the country,” he said.

He remarked that once the verification mechanism confirms the situation, it will be presented to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Çelik also emphasized that the AK Party has established an internal mechanism to monitor and manage this process from a political and strategic standpoint.

“This body meets weekly to assess the developments and to shape the party’s language and policies regarding the issue,” he said. “It continues to generate strategies for the upcoming period in light of potential developments.”