Turkish security forces detained a suspect accused of attacking Alevi houses of worship (cemevi) and associations in three districts in Turkey’s capital Ankara. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Alevi community leaders condemned the attack.

The suspect targeted the Türkmen Alevi Bektaşi Foundation’s head office in Çankaya, the Şah-ı Merdan cultural association, as well as the Ana Fatma Cemevi in Mamak districts.

The suspect, identified only by initials A.O.K., was detained after a thorough investigation.

Kazım Erbektaş, the Alevi Dede (socio-religious leader of Alevi communities) of Şah-ı Merdan Cemevi noted that government officials did not let any provocations and immediately mobilized all security forces to find the perpetrator.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ condemned the attack and pledged to shed light on it.

“I condemn the attacks on cemevis in Ankara and the provocative attacker. The attack on our Alevi siblings and their cemevis is an attack against our nation and our moral values,” the justice minister said on his Twitter account, adding that the legal process has been launched against the incident.

AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik also condemned the attack, saying that it targets everyone and is an attempt of provocation during the month of Muharram, a holy month for both the Sunnis and Alevis.

“... the main goal of these attacks and provocations is clear but we will never let them reach their goal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ankara Govenor Vasip Şahin visited the Türkmen Alevi Bektaşi Foundation’s head office in Çankaya and the Şah-ı Merdan cemevi.

Noting that he visited the cemevis to express solidarity with them, Şahin thanked the dedes and Alevi community leaders for their prudent and calm stance against the provocative attack.

Alevis, who make up the second-largest religious community in the country with approximately 20 million followers, have a list of concerns about various issues, including the public recognition of their identity, the legal status of cemevis – their houses of worship – and funding, as well as the prerogative for Alevi students to be excluded from compulsory religion classes in elementary and high schools.

The cemevis are currently regarded as foundations under Turkey’s Interior and Culture and Tourism ministries, rather than recognized as houses of worship, which would legally entitle them to receive state funding like mosques, churches and synagogues of recognized religious minorities in the country. Some 80% to 90% of all cemevis in the country were built during the successive AK Party governments since 2002, according to former Minister Lütfi Elvan.