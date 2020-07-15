Turkey will send medical aid to Sudan under a mutual agreement, according to a ruling published early Wednesday in the Official Gazette.

The agreement between the government of Turkey and the government of Sudan on "donations in the field of health" was signed on June 17 in Turkey's capital Ankara, it said.

As part of the deal, Turkey will donate medical supplies including 50 ventilators, 100,000 surgical masks, 50,000 N-95 type masks and 50,000 protective coveralls.

The Turkish donation to Sudan is a "gesture of friendship and goodwill."

As the fight against the pandemic continues, Turkey has come to the forefront as a humanitarian leader while still maintaining its domestic success against the coronavirus. Some two-thirds of the world have requested medical supplies from Turkey to fight COVID-19, and Ankara has sent aid to nearly 140 countries to help them combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Sudan has so far reported over 10,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while the country's death toll stands at 659 and more than 5,500 people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The U.S., Brazil, India and Russia are currently the hardest-hit in the world.