Turkey will continue to look after our Syrian brothers who have fled war and sought refuge in our country, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

Speaking at an event held to mark the anniversary of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) in Istanbul, Erdoğan said that Syrians can return to their homeland whenever they wish and that Turkey will never force them from its lands.

"Our door is open to them, we will continue to host them. We will not throw them into the hands and laps of murderers," he added.

The future of nearly 5 million migrants, mostly Syrians, in Turkey has sparked heated debates in Turkish politics in recent weeks.

Erdoğan last month stressed that migrants and refugees in Turkey will voluntarily return to their countries once peace is established.

On the other hand, several opposition parties regularly call for Syrian refugees to return to their home country.

Turkish officials in mid-April banned Syrian refugees from temporarily visiting Syria to see their families for the Eid al-Fitr holiday in early May, which marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The decision came amid an ongoing debate about whether to allow Syrian migrants and refugees in Turkey to visit their country during the Ramadan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr) holidays. The migrants have been briefly visiting their families and relatives in areas liberated from terrorists during the holidays and returned back to Turkey. But this year, a debate emerged as Turkey deals with an influx of migrants from more conflict zones, including Afghanistan, Ukraine and other countries.

Turkey is planning a new project that would facilitate the voluntary return of 1 million Syrian refugees to their country, Erdoğan also said recently.

The project will materialize soon with the support of national and international nongovernmental organizations, Erdoğan said at the inauguration ceremony of new houses built in Idlib in northern Syria via teleconference.

He said that since Turkey launched its cross-border operations in 2016, around 500,000 Syrians have returned to safe zones in northern Syria. He underlined that over 57,000 houses for around 50,000 families have so far been built in the Idlib area. In total, there will be 100,000 houses that will contribute to lessening the suffering of "our Syrian brothers and sisters," Erdoğan said.

It's been more than 10 years since the first group of Syrian refugees, consisting of 250 people, entered Turkey, starting their new lives in the country after fleeing the war and persecution of the Bashar Assad regime. Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Turkey has backed moderate opposition groups against the Assad regime and opened its doors to those who had to flee the country to save their lives. Now, Turkey hosts more Syrian migrants than any other country in the world. The country also leads humanitarian aid efforts for Syrians in Turkey and opposition-controlled areas of northern Syria, while making large investments for Syrians in Turkey in social cohesion policies to help Syrians integrate into society smoothly.

Most Syrians who fled the civil war and escaped to Turkey are happy in the country and do not want to return home, a recent poll of Syrian refugees in Turkey revealed.