The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) on Monday sent food aid to Uganda to help the East African country during the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid agency sent 1,000 food packages, including flour, beans and sugar, to Uganda, whose economy has been hard hit by the outbreak, according to a statement by TIKA.

Turkey's Ambassador to Uganda Fikret Kerem Alp and TIKA's Uganda Coordinator Yahya Acun delivered the aid to Mary Karooro Okurut, the minister in charge of general duties, to distribute them to needy people. Okurut thanked Turkey for the relief on behalf of her country.

Besides food aid, Turkey has also sent medical aid to 57 countries including the U.K., Italy and Spain to combat the pandemic.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, costing the lives of tens of thousands of people.