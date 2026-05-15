Participants in the Sumud Land Convoy, including dozens of Turkish volunteers, expect to reach the blockade-ravaged Gaza Strip within five to six days, Turkish activist Davut Daşkıran said, as the multinational humanitarian mission moves forward from western Libya.

Daşkıran, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) from Zawiya, about 40 kilometers (around 25 miles) west of Tripoli, said the convoy has gathered more than 300 activists from around 30 to 35 countries, with Türkiye among the most represented.

“There are around 50 activists from Türkiye,” he said, noting participation from countries including Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, the United States and others.

He said the convoy was delayed by shifting conditions on the ground and logistical coordination across multiple countries.

“We have been in a camp area in Libya for about a week,” he said.

Daşkıran said the convoy is carrying medical aid, ambulances and containers intended to provide basic living space for families in Gaza.

“We have containers with us to take to Gaza, where a family can live comfortably,” he said.

He said 25 containers were prepared through Turkish contributions, alongside three ambulances and medical supplies.

He added that even if entry into Gaza proves difficult, organizers aim to deliver the aid and continue humanitarian pressure.

The convoy must also pass through Libya’s fragmented security landscape and travel onward through Egypt, requiring flexible planning.

“We are planning to stop and set up camps in certain areas,” Daşkıran said.

He said Turkish participants have played a leading role in organizing the mission, noting that Türkiye is among the countries with the highest participation.

“Türkiye is the country with the largest number of participants here,” he said, adding that visa and logistical issues reduced initial Turkish applicants.

He said the convoy uses smaller vehicles for mobility, with up to 50-100 vehicles expected.

Daşkıran described the effort as part of wider international activism aimed at drawing attention to Gaza’s humanitarian situation and maintaining global pressure for access and aid delivery.

Previous land-based aid convoys and solidarity missions have attempted to reach Gaza through Egypt over the past decade, including earlier “Sumud” and “Viva Palestina” initiatives, but most were halted or diverted before crossing into the enclave due to security, logistical, or diplomatic obstacles.

A similar “Sumud Convoy” in 2025 also sought to travel overland toward the Rafah crossing but was stopped in Libya amid coordination and access challenges.

Organizers say no recent large-scale land convoy has successfully reached Gaza in full as planned, with most efforts instead being partially delivered or blocked before entering the territory.

Most recently, the Global Sumud Flotilla 2026 Spring Mission was intercepted by the Israeli army off the coast of Crete.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory's 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli army launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000, and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.