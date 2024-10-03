The Netanyahu administration appears intent on spreading Israel's conflict with Hamas to wider regions. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier this week warned that it may set its sights on Türkiye, one of the most vocal critics of Israel’s crimes against humanity.

Sources from Türkiye’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the Turkish Armed Forces were powerful enough to stave off any threat and danger targeting the country. Answering questions regarding the possibility of a spillover of the conflict after Israel’s attack on Lebanon and Iran’s targeting of Israel with a barrage of missiles, sources said the ministry and the army were closely watching any developments that may threaten the security of Türkiye. “Threats are assessed within the framework of a multidimensional security strategy and necessary measures are taken,” sources said.

“Israel’s inhumane attacks that also violate international law continue to threaten international security, and global and regional stability. At this point, we have been proven right in our concerns that Israel’s attacks won’t be limited to Gaza and spread across the region,” sources said.

Erdoğan said in a speech at Parliament on Wednesday that the Netanyahu administration’s next target may very well be “our lands” after its attacks in Lebanon. "The Israeli administration, which acts upon its delusion of the 'Promised Land,' will set its sights on our homeland after Palestine and Lebanon," he said.

He said Türkiye would do whatever it can to adhere to its stance against Israel, “regardless of the price we may pay.”

“Israel’s aggression targets Türkiye as well. We will use all means at our disposal for our homeland and independence,” Erdoğan added.

In another speech in September, Erdoğan called for unity among Muslim countries as he highlighted that the current conflict was not between Israel and Palestine but “a fight between expansionist Zionism and Muslims defending their homeland.” Türkiye itself accelerated normalization processes with Islamic countries with whom ties were lukewarm or nonexistent as the conflict raged on. Nowadays, it seeks to reach out to the Assad regime of Syria as Israel carries out strikes in Türkiye’s southern neighbor.

Ankara has been fiercely critical of Israel’s brutal offensive in Gaza, which it and others say amounts to genocide. It has also slammed many Western allies for their support of Israel and repeatedly called for Muslim unity to facilitate a desperately needed cease-fire. Ankara urges Israel to reciprocate the constructive approach of the Palestinians in cease-fire negotiations and the international community to pressure Netanyahu’s government. Türkiye has also formally applied to join South Africa's initiative to have Israel tried for genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Türkiye is also preparing for the possible evacuation of Turkish citizens from Lebanon, where Israel’s attacks have reached the suburbs of the capital Beirut.

Defense Ministry sources said the Turkish Armed Forces completed the planning and preparation process for the evacuation of Turkish nationals as well as foreign nationals from Lebanon. Sources said the ministry was coordinating with the Foreign Ministry on the matter.