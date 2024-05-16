The International Anatolian Phoenix Military Exercise was opened to journalists on Thursday, with the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) showcasing its fighter jets and the new generation of helicopters.

The exercise, which will end on Friday, also hosts members of the land, air and naval forces of Azerbaijan, Qatar, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Saudi Arabia. Observers from 17 countries also watched the exercise.

At the 3rd Main Jet Base in the central province of Konya, Atak helicopters and F-16 jets accomplished live-fire drills. Soldiers exhibited their skills in several stages of the exercise in missions ranging from close air support, time-precision targeting, rescue from enemy territory, convoy protection, high-altitude jumping and infiltration.

The Turkish Stars, a world-renowned aerial stunt team of the army, also performed a show during the exercise.

Some 715 military personnel participated in the exercise, along with F-17 jets, an Ex-7T aircraft, a cargo plane, a Cougar helicopter, one Anka-S unmanned aerial vehicle, two ATAK assault helicopters and two S-70 helicopters.

The exercise’s first edition was held in 2009 and has been biannually held in Konya since then.