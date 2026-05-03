President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday will chair a Cabinet meeting in Ankara. The meeting will focus on the impact of the regional tensions, particularly the U.S.-Israel-Iran war, on the Turkish economy, media reports said on Sunday. Other topics on the agenda include the terror-free Türkiye plan and new developments in unresolved high-profile cases involving the disappearance and suspected murders of young women.

On the economic sides, the fight against inflation will be on the table. The ministers will discuss the effects of conflicts in the Middle East on the country’s economy. Specific discussions will focus on rising energy prices and how it will reflected on Turkish economy. Erdoğan and his ministers will talk about measures to limit the impact, media outlets reported.

Additionally, the Cabinet will hold consultations about the terror-free Türkiye initiative for disarmament of the terrorist group PKK. Reports by authorities monitoring the disarmament will be discussed at the meeting. The progress in the process runs parallel with planned legal amendments to determine the future of the terrorist group’s members. A timetable on legal steps, such as lenient sentencing for surrendering members of the PKK will likely be discussed by the Cabinet.

The suspected murder of Gülistan Doku, a young woman who went missing in the eastern province of Tunceli six years ago, will be another highlight of the meeting. New steps to speed up the resolution of unsolved cases will be on the agenda of the government. Doku is suspected to have been murdered but her case has been shelved after an incessant search across Tunceli did not yield any result.

The case was reopened this year upon new evidence pointing out that the son of Tunceli’s former governor may have had a hand in the disappearance of Doku. He was arrested last month and soon after, his father was also arrested amid reports that he covered up the murder.

After new details emerged in the case, the government pledged resolutions for other well-known unresolved cases, including the death of Rabia Naz Vatan, a young girl from northern province of Giresun and the death of Rojin Kabaiş, a university student who went missing in the eastern province of Van before her body was found near Lake Van.