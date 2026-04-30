President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli in Ankara on Thursday, with talks focusing on Türkiye’s “terror-free” initiative and rising regional tensions linked to Iran.

Erdoğan hosted Bahçeli at the Presidential Complex in Beştepe for a meeting that lasted approximately 50 minutes, according to official sources.

The leaders discussed steps to advance Türkiye’s “terror-free” initiative, including potential legislative measures expected to be brought before Parliament. The talks covered efforts aimed at strengthening national security and eliminating terrorist threats.

Regional developments also featured prominently on the agenda, particularly escalating tensions in the Middle East and risks related to a possible Iran-linked conflict. Erdoğan and Bahçeli assessed the potential impact of regional instability on Türkiye’s border security and reviewed possible national measures to address emerging threats.

The meeting underscored continued coordination within the People’s Alliance on both domestic and foreign policy issues.