President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan chaired a meeting of his Cabinet on Tuesday. The first meeting of ministers after two weeks focuses on the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran war and the economic situation.

Media outlets reported that the main agenda of the meeting was the conflict that raged across the region and how Iran responded to the attacks of the U.S. and Israel. Türkiye itself saw several missiles landing on its territories, though Iran denied firing them. The incoming missiles intercepted by NATO batteries will also be on the agenda of the meeting, and the government will review air defense measures.

The global and regional economic impacts of the war will be discussed in detail during the meeting. The rise in oil prices and its repercussions on the Turkish economy will be evaluated. Additional measures that can be taken to counter the pressure of rising costs on inflation and to maintain price stability are also among the important topics of the meeting.

Media outlets reported that the country was monitoring Greece’s military moves in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, and reports of arms shipments to “demilitarized” Greek islands in the Aegean will also be discussed.

Additionally, the meeting will evaluate the work carried out in the terror-free Türkiye initiative for the disarmament of the terrorist group PKK. Legal steps to carry the initiative forward, which will be on the agenda of the Turkish Parliament in the coming days, will also be discussed.