Türkiye’s communications director Burhanettin Duran said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threats and accusations against Türkiye and Syria reflect his government’s growing international isolation and domestic political concerns, pledging Ankara would continue opposing policies that threaten regional stability.

Responding to questions from Anadolu Agency (AA) about Netanyahu’s recent remarks targeting Türkiye, Duran said the Israeli leader was attempting to portray regional countries as threats to divert attention from criticism of his government’s policies.

“The threats and lies Netanyahu voiced against Türkiye and Syria in an interview are a new reflection of the Israeli prime minister’s growing international isolation, political fears and delusions,” Duran noted.

He said Netanyahu’s efforts to create what he called “imaginary threats and enemies” no longer had a significant impact on international public opinion, arguing that opposition to Israel’s policies was increasing.

Duran stressed Netanyahu was using hostility toward Türkiye as a political “lifeline” amid domestic concerns and approaching elections, while competing with more radical political factions in Israel.

He accused Netanyahu’s government of pursuing aggressive policies stretching from Gaza to Syria and Lebanon and of tolerating settler violence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The problem is not that people do not sufficiently understand Israeli policies, but that more and more people understand and reject them,” Duran said, adding that accusations against regional countries and large-scale public relations campaigns were therefore producing limited results.

Asked whether Netanyahu’s rhetoric could signal an expansion of Israeli military action toward Türkiye, he noted regional countries and the international community were increasingly opposing what Ankara sees as an Israeli strategy that fuels wider conflict.

“The entire region is coming together against a strategic destabilizing actor,” he said.

Duran argued that the Netanyahu government had largely abandoned diplomacy and dialogue, saying its approach increasingly equated security with continued military action rather than regional stability.

Türkiye’s opposition to those policies, he underlined, stems not from Ankara posing a threat to Israel but from Türkiye’s regional influence and its stance against actions that it believes undermine security and stability.

Duran also pointed to criticism of Netanyahu within Israel, saying opposition figures had described his anti-Türkiye rhetoric as irresponsible and damaging.

He described Türkiye as an experienced regional power and NATO member that has strengthened both its diplomatic influence and defense capabilities.

The Israeli government should instead pursue a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and refrain from further destabilizing actions, Duran said.

Asked how Ankara would respond to Israel’s policies, Duran said Türkiye would continue supporting countries pursuing peaceful policies in the region, particularly Syria.

“We are a cautious, coolheaded and powerful country,” he said, adding that Türkiye had the ability to protect its national security while avoiding what he described as attempts to drag the region into further confrontation.

“Türkiye will never allow anyone to disturb the peace of our nation and our friends,” he emphasized.