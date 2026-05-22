An Ankara court on Friday rejected the main opposition Republican People's Party’s (CHP) appeal against a previous ruling to oust its leader and annul its congress.

The appeals court on Thursday ⁠annulled the CHP 2023 congress at which leader Özgür Özel was chosen, citing unspecified irregularities. In his place, the court reinstated former CHP Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

The court found that irregularities during the CHP’s November 2023 congress undermined the will of delegates, making the leadership vote legally invalid. The ruling cited allegations that some delegates were offered money, municipal positions, jobs and other benefits in exchange for support during the congress that ended Kılıçdaroğlu’s 13-year tenure as party leader.

The CHP has rejected the ruling, and Özel has vowed to fight it through legal appeals and to personally remain “day and night” in the party headquarters in Ankara.

The party has also appealed to the Supreme Election Council (YSK) to object to the court ruling, which is still weighing the appeal.

The Ankara court’s rejection of the appeal reinforces Kılıçdaroğlu’s return and the party structure that existed before the 2023 congress. It has voided all resolutions and decisions taken under Özel’s leadership.

It has also reopened a bitter internal struggle that has simmered in the party since Özel’s victory.

Some CHP lawmakers welcomed the court ruling and called for unity under Kılıçdaroğlu, while others rallied behind Özel and criticized judicial involvement in party affairs.