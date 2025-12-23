Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Ünal Üstel expressed concern over the tripartite summit of the Greek Cypriot administration, Greece and Israel on Monday.

Üstel said in a statement on Tuesday that Israel, which trampled upon humanitarian values with its aggressive policies across the Middle East, is now trying to bring this instability to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration and Israel agreed on Monday to strengthen military and security cooperation, as their leaders reaffirmed a long-standing trilateral partnership during their summit.

Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underlined, "We agreed today to deepen our cooperation in security and defense." Arguing that the trilateral alliance does not specifically target any country in the region, he said: "Look, we're not seeking confrontation with anyone. On the contrary, we seek stability, prosperity and peace."

"We hope that our coalition won't be tested," Netanyahu added.

Üstel said that the three administrations preferred escalating tensions instead of strengthening the platform for peace, stability and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean and opted for setting up a military bloc and policies isolating other countries.

“We are closely following their plans to form a joint military force,” Üstel said.

He said reported plans for forming a rapid-response force of 2,500 personnel jointly by Israelis, Greeks and Greek Cypriots and presenting it as “deterrence” against Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots were blatant signs of hostility and “a new, dangerous threat against Eastern Mediterranean peace.”

“It is a historic mistake that Greeks, Greek Cypriots agreed to be pawns in this dangerous game,” Üstel underlined.