The Ministry of National Defense rejected claims that Syrian troops would be hired by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) after a pro-opposition media outlet had reported earlier this week that trainees from the Syrian army would be integrated into the Turkish army.

On Thursday, the ministry said training of foreign troops was a routine practice and Syrian cadets’ training was part of a joint training and consultancy deal with Syria, noting that they were currently receiving training at the National Defense University.

“These cadets will not join the Turkish Armed Forces after their training,” the ministry underlined, adding that they would return to Syria to work there once their training is completed.

The ministry stated that Türkiye had agreements with many friendly countries and allies for the training of their soldiers. “Since the foundation of the university in 2016, 3,016 cadets from 39 countries, including the U.S., Balkan countries, Africa, Turkic states, Europe and Asian countries, have joined training sessions at military schools and institutes,” the statement said.

Türkiye and Syria revived ties after the fall of the Baathist regime last year. Ankara has pledged support to Syria on its path to recovery after the Assad regime’s brutal attacks left the country in ruins. Ankara has been providing training, advisory and technical support at the request of Damascus since a deal was signed in August.

Fight against terrorism

Separately, the ministry held a weekly press briefing on Thursday in Ankara. The ministry’s spokesperson, Brig. Adm. Zeki Aktürk, told reporters that four PKK terrorists surrendered to authorities last week and security forces destroyed shelters of the terrorists within Türkiye and abroad.

The PKK’s attacks dropped to zero recently, especially in the wake of the terror-free Türkiye initiative launched last year. The terrorist group has responded to the calls by its jailed ringleader, Abdullah Öcala,n as part of the initiative and announced that it began disarmament this summer. Most recently, it announced its withdrawal from Türkiye.

Aktürk said a total of 715 kilometers (440 miles) of tunnels dug in Syria by the terrorist groups as shelters for their members have been destroyed since January, as part of counterterrorism efforts in Syria’s Tal Rifat and Manbij.