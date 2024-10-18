In a recent three-day working visit to London, Derya Yanık, chairwoman of the Human Rights Committee of the Turkish Parliament and ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) Osmaniye lawmaker, alongside her parliamentary delegation, expressed grave concerns over the rising incidents of Islamophobia and racism faced by Turkish citizens and Muslims from other countries residing in the United Kingdom. The delegation’s visit aimed to highlight these issues to British counterparts and engage in productive discussions on combating such discrimination.

Yanık, accompanied by representatives from the other political parties – Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) – met with British lawmakers from both houses of Parliament, including the House of Lords and the House of Commons. Their discussions primarily centered around the recent surge in far-right street violence targeting Muslims in the U.K., as well as the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"Two months ago, we saw a sharp rise in far-right extremist actions targeting Muslim communities in the streets of the U.K.," Yanık said in an interview on Friday. "We raised these concerns with the British Parliament and emphasized that these incidents have created a sense of unease among Muslim communities here."

The delegation met with 15 British Members of Parliament and members of the House of Lords, as well as representatives from civil society organizations representing Muslim communities in the U.K.

During the visit, the delegation also met with officials from the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) in London, a Turkish cultural and community organization, where they discussed ways to strengthen ties with Turkish nationals and enhance their role in the U.K.’s multicultural landscape.

They also had fruitful discussions with Lord Wajid Khan, the British Parliamentary under-secretary of state for Faith, Communities and Resettlement, who acknowledged the need for increased efforts to tackle Islamophobia and other forms of discrimination.

"The main focus of our meetings was to highlight the concerns of Turkish citizens and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) residents living in the U.K., as well as other Muslim communities. We made it clear that we are determined to contribute to efforts to combat Islamophobia," Yanık stated.

"We expressed our strong resolve that this issue must be tackled head-on,” she emphasized.

In addition to discussing discrimination, the delegation also raised the issue of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, calling on international institutions and countries to take swift action to stop what they described as "genocidal actions" against civilians in the Gaza Strip. Yanık emphasized that the Turkish delegation's advocacy for peace and humanitarian efforts in Gaza remains a critical area of concern.

During their meetings with various Muslim community representatives, both Turkish citizens and those from other countries, Yanık noted that while these groups consider themselves an integral part of British society, they are deeply worried about the growing wave of Islamophobia and racism in the country.

Yanık affirmed that the Turkish government will continue to be vigilant in protecting the rights of its citizens abroad and promoting intergovernmental cooperation on human rights issues.

"We assured them that Türkiye stands by its citizens and will continue to advocate for their rights. We also invited Minister Khan to visit Türkiye to further our collaborative efforts against Islamophobia and promote a joint stance in fighting these injustices," Yanık added.

"We hope that in the coming days, the work we’ve begun here will be continued in Türkiye, creating a sustainable and stable approach to combating Islamophobia.”

Yanık concluded her remarks by stressing the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation between Türkiye and the U.K. in confronting the global challenges of hate speech, racism, and Islamophobia. She reiterated Türkiye's readiness to collaborate with international partners to ensure that the voices of minority communities are heard and respected.

More common sentiment

In recent years, the U.K. has seen a troubling rise in anti-Muslim sentiment, with incidents of hate speech, discriminatory policies, and physical attacks on Muslim individuals and communities becoming more common.

Long-standing media coverage stereotypes that associate Islam with extremism and political rhetoric from both mainstream and far-right figures have intensified these negative perceptions.

The Brexit referendum in 2016 further deepened divisions within the country. Populist groups capitalized on fears about immigration and cultural integration, portraying Muslim communities as a threat to British identity. This rhetoric has contributed to a wider atmosphere of xenophobia and intolerance.

Misinformation about Islam and Muslims continues to spread on social media platforms, fueling fear and distrust. Conspiracy theories, often propagated by far-right groups, perpetuate harmful stereotypes, equating Islam with violence and intolerance.

In response, civil society organizations, political leaders, and Muslim advocacy groups have called for stronger efforts to combat Islamophobia through education, policy changes, and stricter enforcement of anti-hate laws. However, critics argue that more action is needed to address the root causes of anti-Muslim prejudice, including a lack of understanding of Islam and systemic discrimination.

Statistics show a marked increase in hate crimes targeting Muslims.

Tell MAMA report

In late February, the crime monitoring group Tell MAMA reported that anti-Muslim hate crimes in the U.K. surged following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks in Israel. Since that date, the group said, over 2,000 cases of anti-Muslim hate have been recorded, marking the highest number of such incidents in four months since the organization was founded in 2011.

The increase represents a 335% rise from the previous year, the group said.

The types of incidents reported included abusive behavior, threats, assaults, vandalism, discrimination and hate speech. Women were the primary targets in 65% of these cases.

Iman Atta, director of Tell MAMA, expressed concern about the war in Gaza's impact on hate crimes and social cohesion in the U.K. She called on political leaders to condemn anti-Muslim hate and all forms of bigotry.

"We hope that political leaders will speak out to send a clear message that anti-Muslim hate, like antisemitism, is unacceptable in our country," Atta said.

In early March, the U.K. government announced a 117 million pounds ($150 million) funding initiative aimed at protecting mosques, Muslim community centers, and schools across the country in response to a rise in anti-Muslim hatred. The announcement came shortly after then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged over 70 million pounds to safeguard Jewish schools, synagogues and other facilities used by the Jewish community.

The government said the allocation of funds was based on the relative size of each faith community in England and Wales, despite British Muslims comprising 14 times more of the population than British Jews.

At the time, Sunak and his Conservative Party faced heavy criticism for their perceived failure to address rising Islamophobia in the country. Critics argued that the increase in anti-Muslim sentiment was a reflection of broader societal issues that needed urgent attention.