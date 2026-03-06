Türkiye’s Embassy in Manama announced Friday it will organize bus services for Turkish citizens wishing to leave Bahrain after the country closed its airspace following Iran’s retaliatory actions against U.S. and Israeli attacks.

In a statement, the embassy said buses will transport Turkish nationals from Bahrain’s capital Manama to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, allowing them to depart the region via Riyadh’s international airport.

The journey by road is expected to take approximately six to seven hours, the embassy said, adding that citizens planning to travel must obtain a Saudi Arabia visa online prior to departure in accordance with current regulations.

Turkish nationals who wish to cross from Bahrain into Saudi Arabia are required to register through a link shared by the embassy. Detailed information about the bus services will be sent to the email addresses provided during registration.

The embassy also advised citizens to remain prepared for possible disruptions during travel and noted that conditions in the region may change rapidly. Citizens were urged to follow the embassy’s official social media accounts regularly for updates and further announcements regarding the evacuation arrangements.

Tensions have surged in the Middle East after the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran starting Feb. 28, and have since killed almost 1000 people, Iranian top leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and at least 165 schoolgirls.

Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks across Israel and Gulf states hosting U.S. forces, including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE.

Over 400 ballistic missiles and 1,000 drones have been launched since the war began, targeting civilian airports, shipping ports, energy facilities and military bases.

Türkiye, meanwhile, has intensified diplomatic contacts with regional and international partners in recent weeks as tensions and security concerns continue in parts of the Middle East and surrounding regions.

The Foreign Ministry led the diplomatic efforts since the first day of the war, discussing the latest developments and possible steps to halt the attacks.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also reiterated that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalın had contacts with their counterparts and Türkiye was closely watching the developments.