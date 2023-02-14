Türkiye’s Ambassador to the United Nations Feridun Sinirlioğlu Monday briefed the body’s security council on last week’s devastating earthquakes that claimed thousands of lives causing massive devastation.

During a special session behind closed doors, Sinirlioğlu briefed member nations about the extent of the earthquakes, urgent needs, relief efforts for those affected and international aid.

Sinirlioğlu also thanked the international community for its solidarity with Türkiye.

The envoy also said that humanitarian aid bound for earthquake-hit northwestern Syria from the U.N. and other nations could cross through Turkish border gates and noted that Türkiye is providing the necessary facilitation toward this end.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid. A total of 9,401 foreign personnel from 77 countries are currently working in the field.