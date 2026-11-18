Turkish F-16 fighter jets covered more than 11,000 kilometers (6,835 miles) in two sorties without intermediate landings, highlighting Türkiye's long-range military deployment capabilities.

Turkish F-16 fighter jets stationed in Somalia completed a long-range rotation mission between Mogadishu and Bandırma in northwestern Türkiye's Balıkesir, without intermediate landings, covering a total of 11,038 kilometers (5,960 nautical miles) in two sorties over 55 hours, the Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

The mission was carried out by pilots from the 161st Squadron of Türkiye's 6th Main Jet Base Command as part of scheduled aircraft maintenance rotations under the Turkish Task Force Air Component Command in Somalia.

According to the ministry, the operation demonstrated Türkiye's strategic force projection capabilities and its continued commitment to stability in East Africa.

The flights covered an average of more than 5,500 kilometers per sortie, a distance that requires aerial refueling support for fighter aircraft operating without intermediate landings.

The ministry described the mission as an exceptional achievement in long-range fighter jet deployments, emphasizing the operational capabilities of the Turkish Air Force.

Türkiye initially deployed three F-16 fighter jets to Somalia on Jan. 28, 2026, marking an expansion of its military presence in the East African country.

The aircraft were stationed at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, where new hangars had been constructed ahead of their arrival.

The country also operates its largest overseas military base and training facility in Somalia, where it has reportedly trained more than 5,000 Somali security personnel. Additionally, Somali soldiers receive military training in Türkiye.