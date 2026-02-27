Türkiye’s foreign minister held a series of phone calls Friday with his counterparts from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to discuss recent developments between Islamabad and Kabul, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke separately with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the sources said.

The conversations focused on the latest tensions and diplomatic developments between Pakistan and Afghanistan, amid heightened regional attention to security and political dynamics between the two neighbors.

Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged heavy cross-border fire on Thursday after Kabul launched retaliatory strikes against Pakistani military positions, prompting Islamabad to accuse the Afghan Taliban administration of “unprovoked action” and insisting its forces delivered an “immediate and effective response” across multiple sectors of the frontier.

Cross-border clashes intensified along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier, with both sides reporting military operations and casualties in some of the most serious fighting since recent tensions began to escalate.

Türkiye, on the other hand, has in recent years sought to maintain dialogue with regional actors and position itself as a facilitator in efforts to ease tensions and promote stability in South and Central Asia.