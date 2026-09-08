The government’s ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), laid out a list of incentives as Türkiye faces the threat of a growing population decline. The proposals cover everything from free baby food and diapers to discounts for families with three or more children.

Party Deputy Chair Özgür Bayraktar said the proposals were included in a report entitled “Türkiye’s Population Vision,” which they presented to MHP Chair Devlet Bahçeli.

Türkiye ranked as the world’s 18th most populous country in 2025, with a population of 86.1 million, while its fertility rate remained below the global average and its population continued to show signs of gradual aging, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) in August.

Türkiye declared 2025 the “Year of the Family,” signaling urgent concern over the country’s declining fertility rates. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan characterized the current demographic trend as a “disaster.”

The report put forward 11 policy recommendations, including restructuring maternity insurance by incorporating it into the long-term insurance branches. It also noted that the premium-day and age requirements for mothers to qualify for retirement should be gradually reduced based on the number of children they have.

Other proposals include a 50% discount on utility bills, covering everything from electricity and natural gas to internet subscriptions, for families with three or more children, flexible and remote working models for mothers, free diapers and baby formula and incentives for young couples seeking to move from big cities to rural areas.